Barcelona star Marcus Rashford has spoken out on his future at the Nou Camp

Marcus Rashford has dropped a major hint that he wants to stay at Barcelona next season, and having scored a stunning goal that put them on their way to a 2-0 win over Real Madrid that wrapped up LaLiga title glory, has revealed why he had his doubts he would be able to score past Thibaut Courtois.

The England star has won the first League title of his career after helping Hansi Flick’s side win the LaLiga crown for the 29th time in their history, with Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Real Madrid wrapping up the title race in style and ensuring Barcelona would dethrone their arch rivals.

Rashford’s role in their success cannot be underestimated. Having moved to the Nou Camp on a season’s loan with an option to make permanent, the 28-year-old has delivered 28 goal contributions (14 scored, 14 assists) from his 47 appearances so far.

And after scoring his latest goal, a stunning ninth-minute free-kick opener that whistled past Courtois into the top corner of the visitors’ goal, Rashford has admitted he wasn’t sure in his ability to beat the Belgian when he first stood over the ball.

“No, I wasn’t going to shoot. I wasn’t going to shoot and then… because when I put the ball down I didn’t see the angles,” the Manchester United loanee told the media, while standing in the mixed zone after the final whistle.

“I didn’t feel confident it was going to be a goal, so I was going to cross. But then everyone is telling me to shoot, and then I hyped myself up a little bit.

“It was good I took on the shot in the end as it was a good goal.”

On his future at the Nou Camp, Rashford added: “I don’t know. I am not a magician, but if I was, I would stay. So we will see.”

He did, however, add: “It’s really good. I come here to win. So this is… I want to win as many things as I can.

“So, this is one more to add to this. Yeah, this team is a wonderful team.

“They’re going to win so much in the future as well. So, to be a part of that would be special. So we will see.”

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Barcelona and Rashford have a clear way forward

Rashford’s career has been revitalised since escaping Old Trafford and moving to the Nou Camp and, while Rashford has made it clear that he wants to stay, the deal looks anything but straightforward.

Indeed, while the newly-crowned champions do have a €30m (£26m, $35m) option to make the deal permanent, our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey exclusively broke the news way back in December that Barcelona would prefer to keep Rashford on loan for another season.

That puts Manchester United in an awkward spot, and with two years left on his deal, may leave them with little choice but to renegotiate the terms of the deal this summer, and with all parties seemingly adamant that Rashford will not be returning to Old Trafford.

With that in mind, we understand that Barcelona will look to take Rashford back on loan and delay the arrangement to make his deal permanent, especially with finances remaining tight at the Nou Camp.

Despite that, according to Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication Sport, United interim boss Michael Carrick has been impressed with Rashford’s loan spell at Spotify Camp Nou.

And they claim Carrick believes that Rashford could still have a future at Old Trafford.

Sport has reported: ‘A potential departure of Carrick could directly affect Marcus Rashford’s future. The English manager has been one of the striker’s biggest supporters in recent months and has never ruled out a return to Old Trafford.

‘In fact, Carrick believes Rashford can still be important for United and has publicly insisted that no decision has been made regarding his situation. Carrick’s role is key because there is no consensus within the club regarding the English striker.

‘Part of the sporting management is pushing for a definitive change of era and considers a sale this summer a priority, especially given his high salary.

‘Carrick, on the other hand, believes Rashford can still rediscover his best form in Manchester and values ​​the performance he has shown during his loan spell at Barca.’

‘Meanwhile, the striker’s future at FC Barcelona remains uncertain. Although his statistics have been positive this season, doubts persist at the club about exercising the €30 million purchase option.

‘The Catalan side isn’t entirely convinced by his consistency or defensive contribution, and the sporting director is exploring younger, more affordable alternatives to bolster the attack.’

Other clubs now being linked with Man Utd loanee

Given the speculation over Rashford’s future, it’s easy to see why other sides are now starting to be linked. To that end, Bayern Munich have been told to hijack the Rashford deal with the player branded a better option than Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon whom they are also linked with.

Elsewhere, a stunning recent report claimed Tottenham are ready to pick up the pieces of the Rashford deal if Barca abandon their option, though any deal would be subject to two conditions.

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